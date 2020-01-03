Realme X50 5G to launch alongside Realme X50 Youth Edition 5G on January 7

tech

Realme is set to launch its first 5G smartphone, that is, the Realme X50 5G in China on January 7, 2020. After appearing on numerous leaks in the past couple of weeks, the phone has been spotted on TENAA. While the listing doesn’t give us a glimpse of the company’s upcoming smartphone, it does reveal some key details pertaining to the phone.

For starters, the phone will measure 163.8 x 75.8 x 8.9mm and it will come with 6.57-inch display. In addition to that, the listing has revealed that the phone will sport a 4,100mah battery and feature dual card dual standby feature.

It is worth noting that Realme has already given us a glimpse of what the Realme X50 5G would look like. The company has revealed that the phone will come with a side mounted fingerprint sensor and a quad-rear camera setup. The phone has also been confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset that was launched alongside Snapdragon 865 processor last month. Additionally, the phone will feature support for dual-mode 5G connectivity.

Reports, in the past, have also hinted towards the phone sporting a quad rear camera setup consisting of 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel cameras. In the front, the phone is rumoured to come with a dual camera setup consisting of 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel cameras.

Realme X50 5G Youth Edition

That said, Realme X50 5G is not the only phone launching on January 7, 2020. The company will also be launching a watered down version of the phone, dubbed as the Realme X50 Youth Edition 5G, along with its first 5G enabled.

Ahead of the launch of the Realme X50 Youth Edition 5G, Realme has put out a post on Weibo, which says “Dare to leap! Young! Real!”. The post on the company’s Weibo page had been put using ‘X50 5G youth flagship smartphone’. Interestingly, Realme’s marketing chief, Xu Qi Chase, also shared new year wishes on Weibo using the same X50 5G youth flagship smartphone, indicating an imminent launch. There is no word on the specifications of the Realme X50 Youth Edition 5G smartphone yet.