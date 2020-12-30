Realme X50 leaked specifications reveal a new Xiaomi Redmi K30 rival

tech

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 11:41 IST

Realme is set to unveil a new smartphone on January 7. Dubbed as Realme X50, the new smartphone is going to be the company’s first phones with 5G support. The phone will be first launched in China and is also confirmed to be available in India soon. Almost a week ahead of the official launch, Realme X50’s complete specifications have leaked online.

Realme X50 will come with a 6.67-inch IPS LCD screen with full HD+ resolution and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The display will house dual punch-hole cameras, also seen in the first official teaser released by Realme last week. The setup will include a 32-megapixel and an 8-megapixel sensor.

Realme X50 will continue the tradition of quad-rear camera setup with 64-megapixel (Samsung GW1) primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, 13-megapixel telephoto sensor, and 2-megapixel macro sensor. According to reports, the rear camera setup will offer image stabilisation through wide-angle and primary sensors.

For performance, Realme X50 will rely on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G processor with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. The phone will also come with a MicroSD slot for expandable storage. The phone will be powered by a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. Other key features of the phone include a side fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 5.0, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Realme X50 will be available in multiple variants with the base 6GB, 128GB model priced at CNY 2,199 (Rs 22,400 approximately). The top-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB built-in storage will cost CNY 2,799 (Rs 28,600 approximately).

Looking at the leaked specifications, Realme X50 is set to compete with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi K30. The latest Xiaomi phone is available in China for a starting price of 1,599 Yuan (Rs 16,000 approximately).

Redmi K30 comes with a 6.67-inch 20:9 full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB built-in storage. It is powered by a 4,500mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi K30 features a quad-rear camera setup including 64-megapixel primary sensor (IMX686, 1/1.7-inch, f/1.89, 1.6um), 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, 2-megapixel portrait camera, and 5-megapixel macro camera. On the front, Xiaomi Redmi K30 has two cameras with 20-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors.