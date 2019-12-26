Realme X50 Polar white appears in official poster: Here are all the details

tech

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 17:09 IST

The Realme X50 5G is scheduled to launch on January 7 and an official poster shared by Realme’s CMO Xu Qi Chase on Weibo gave us a quick look.

The image posted by Chase shows the X50 in the Polar white colour and we get a look at the smartphone’s back panel which houses a quad-camera setup that is aligned vertically on the upper left corner of the phone. The Realme logo can be spotted in the left hand bottom corner of the device.

The design of the Realme X50 looks pretty similar to the Realme XT and the Realme X2 but if you look closer you will spot that the flash is placed below the text and there is no text under the camera with the yellow rings – a feature we have spotted on all other Realme smartphones that have the quad-camera setup.

There is also no fingerprint scanner on the back so this should point to the fact that the smartphone is going to come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. However, a live image says otherwise. According to this leak, the X50 5G is going to come with a fingerprint reader located on the right side of the smartphone panel. This is a first for Realme.

Realme’s official Weibo account also posted a GIF, teasing the X50 5G’s zooming capability.

We cannot spot the front of the phone in the picture but reports state that it should come with a dual punch-hole design to house two selfie cameras. We also might see more colours being announced at the January 7 launch. The Realme X50 5G Youth Edition is also expected to launch alongside the Realme X50 5G.

What we do know is that the X50 5G is going to be powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC and will support dual-channel Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity. Other teasers suggest support for enhanced VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology that will take 30 minutes to charge the phone’s battery to 70%. The smartphone will also be equipped with a five-dimensional ice-cooled heat dissipation system to offer 100% coverage.

Other rumoured specifications of the Realme X50 5G include a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, a large 4,500mAh battery, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage option. The quad camera on the back should include a 64-megapixel main sensor and the dual selfie setup should include a 32-megapixel camera and an 8-megapixel camera.