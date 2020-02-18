Realme X50 Pro 5G India launch: Company confirms a key camera feature ahead of Feb 24 unveiling

tech

Realme has already confirmed the launch of its Realme X50 Pro 5G smartphone in India for February 24th. It has also been revealing the specifications of its ‘most powerful’ handset spec by spec each day. We already know about the processor of the device, is 5G network support, 90Hz screen tech and 65W Dart Charge fast charging tech. Now, the teaser website reveals some more details on the cameras.

As per the website, the Realme X50 Pro 5G will be featuring four cameras at the back along with two sensors at the front, which was already shown. Also revealed is that the handset will bring 20X digital zooming capability as well. It has not been mentioned how exactly the tech will work though.

For those unaware, the Realme X50 5G smartphone that launched in China last month, also came with 20x hybrid zooming tech with quad camera setup. The setup consisted of a 64-megapixel sensor, 12-megapixel telephoto sensor (with 20x Hybrid zooming), 8-megapixel tertiary camera and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front you get a 16-megapixel and an 8-megapixel camera.

It is worth adding that Realme X50 Pro 5G will be launching in India before the iQoo 3 and will also be stealing the latter’s thunder in the market. In case you missed it, iQoo is also touting to launch its upcoming smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and 5G support in India. The handset’s promo page is live on Flipkart and reveals February 25th as the launch date. That’s one day after the launch of Realme X50 Pro 5G.

But the bigger question here is that will customers fall for the ‘5G support’ marketing by the two firms for their smartphones considering India is nowhere close to getting 5G for now. We can only wait and see how this turns out for both the firms.