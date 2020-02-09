Realme X50 Pro 5G specs teased by CMO, Snapdragon 865, Android 10, more on the cards

tech

Realme will be hosting a special event in Barcelona on the sidelines of the Mobile World Congress later this month where the company is expected to unveil its next generation 5G smartphone. The company’s upcoming smartphone is now confirmed to be the Realme X50 Pro 5G.

The news comes as a courtesy of the Realme CMO Xu Qi Chase who teased some of the details pertaining to the company’s upcoming 5G smartphone on Weibo. According to Xu’s post, the Realme X50 Pro 5G will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 chipset and it will run on Android 10-based Realme UI v1.0. It will come with 12GB of RAM that is coupled with either 128GB or 256GB of storage space.

The phone will feature NFC support and come with a dual SIM card slot. In addition to that, the company’s upcoming 5G phone will come with punch-hole display wherein the front camera is stacked towards the top left corner of the display. As far as the resolution is concerned, the phone is expected to come with a FullHD+ panel.

In addition to launching a 5G-enabled smartphone, Realme is also gearing to launch a smart TV at its special event in Barcelona later this month. This was confirmed by Realme India’s CMO Francis Wang via a Twitter post. “U gonna hear something exciting abt TV on MWC! #realmeForEveryIndian,” he wrote in response to a question about the Realme TV.