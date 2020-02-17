Realme X50 Pro 5G confirmed to get 90Hz Super AMOLED screen

tech

Realme has started teasing the arrival of what can be called its most powerful smartphone of the year, the Realme X50 Pro 5G. While we already know details about the Snapdragon 865 processor and the fact that it will support 5G, the company has dropped another nugget on social media about the handset. This time it is the support for 90Hz refresh rate. Why 90Hz and not 120Hz you ask? That is because the smartphone will feature a Super AMOLED screen instead of a LCD IPS panel and for those unaware, there is no AMOLED screen yet that supports 120Hz refresh rate. The news comes directly from Realme via its European Twitter account.

Super AMOLED Technology

90Hz refresh rate



Take off into the future with the #realmeX50Pro and continue enjoying the details on its screen. #realme5G — realme Europe (@realmeeurope) February 14, 2020

In addition to the 90Hz Super AMOLED screen, the smartphone will also have a dual punch hole at the top left corner, which also means dual front-facing camera.

For what’s worth, Realme does have a smartphone with 120Hz refresh rate, called the Realme X50 5G. The smartphone was launched in China last month and has a LCD panel with the same dual punch hole on the top corner. The cutout comprises a 16 megapixel sensor with f/2 aperture and an 8 megapixel ultra wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. Will this setup be the same for the aforementioned Realme X50 Pro 5G? There’s no confirmation yet.

A couple of days ago we saw Realme also unveiling the fast charging tech details for the X50 Pro 5G on social media. As per the tweet by Realme CEO Madhav Sheth, the smartphone will support 65W fast charging, something which Realme calls ‘Dart Charge Technology’. Sheth also made fun of Xiaomi by mentioning “Not 50W, but 65W. Introducing DART Charge Technology!”. In case you didn’t know, Xiaomi recently launched its flagship smartphone in China, the Mi 10 with 55W fast charging support.