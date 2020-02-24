Realme X50 Pro 5G to launch in India today: Check out specs, expected price, how to watch livestream

tech

Realme is all set to launch the Realme X50 Pro 5G in India today. The phone is being touted as the first 5G-enabled smartphone in the country. Ahead of the official launch, Realme has been sharing key details about its upcoming 5G-enabled smartphone via its social media platforms and its Realme India website. Thanks to the details provided by the company, we already know details about the phone’s camera, battery and the processor.

We will discuss all these details and more in a jiffy. First let’s see how you can watch the live stream of the launch event in India.

Realme X50 Pro 5G live-stream

The launch event of the Realme X50 Pro 5G will begin at 2:30PM in India. The company will be live-streaming the launch event via its Facebook and YouTube channels. You can also catch the updates for the Realme X50 Pro 5G launch event via the company’s official Twitter handle.

Realme X50 Pro 5G specs and expected price

As mentioned before, Realme shared a number of key details about its upcoming smartphone ahead of its launch. We already know that the Realme X50 Pro 5G will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and that it will come with a dual mode 5G feature. We also know that the phone will come with a quad rear camera setup with 20x zoom and a dual front camera with an ultra-wide angle selfie camera.

In addition to that, Realme has revealed that the Realme X50 Pro 5G will come with a 90Hz super AMOLED display and 65W super dart charging technology.

Separately, reports have revealed that the phone will run on Android 10-based Realme UI v1.0 and that it will 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space.

It is worth noting that Realme has already launched the smartphone in China. The phone launched in China has a 64-megapixel sensor, a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor (with 20x Hybrid zooming), an 8-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor at the back and a 16-megapixel sensor + an 8-megapixel sensor on the front. It is possible the Realme X50 Pro 5G is launched with similar specifications here in India.

As far as price is concerned, Realme hasn’t revealed as to how much its upcoming 5G smartphone will cost in India. However, reports have hinted that the phone will cost around Rs 50,000 in India.