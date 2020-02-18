Realme X50 Pro could be India’s first 5G phone, not iQoo 3

tech

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 18:21 IST

Realme’s latest flagship smartphone ‘Realme X50 Pro’ is coming to India on February 24. The smartphone will launch a day before iQoo will introduce ‘5G enabled’ iQoo 3 smartphone. Realme is touting the phone as “India’s first 5G phone.” Interestingly enough, iQoo 3 had been advertised as the first 5G phone in the country. It is worth noting that India doesn’t have 5G connectivity, yet.

Ahead of the official release, Realme has already confirmed some features. For instance, it will come with a powerful 65W fast charging support. The phone will also have a 90Hz display refresh rate.

According to Realme’s microsite for Realme X50 Pro, the phone will house as many as four rear cameras and two cameras. The official listing also reveals the phone can do 20x digital zoom. The phone is also confirmed to come with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 processor.

As the name suggests the new phone will be a newer variant of the Realme X50 5G smartphone that launched in China last month.

Realme X50 5G features a quad camera setup with 20x digital zoom. The camera setup features following - 64-megapixel sensor, 12-megapixel telephoto sensor (with 20x Hybrid zooming), 8-megapixel tertiary camera and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, it has 16-megapixel and 8-megapixel cameras.

As far as iQoo 3 goes, the smartphone is confirmed to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The phone will reportedly feature a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution, up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It will also have four cameras on the back including a 48-megapixel sensor.