Realme X50 Pro, iQoo 3: Meet India’s first 5G ready smartphones

tech

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 14:34 IST

India doesn’t have 5G yet but this hasn’t stopped smartphone companies from launching ‘5G’ phones in the country. In fact, the first 5G phones will arrive as early as this month. Realme will launch ‘Realme X50 Pro 5G’ in India on February 24 and iQoo will launch iQoo 3 will arrive on February 25.

The first 5G smartphone

With an event scheduled just a day before iQoo’s, Realme X50 Pro 5G is set to be India’s first 5G ready phone. The smartphone, an upgraded variant of Realme X50, will come with 65W fast charging and 90Hz display. The company has already confirmed the phone will have quad rear cameras one of which will be a 64-megapixel sensor. The complete setup is said to be 64-megapixel sensor, 12-megapixel telephoto sensor (with 20x Hybrid zooming), 8-megapixel tertiary camera and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front you get 16-megapixel and 8-megapixel cameras.

Realme X50 Pro 5G is also confirmed to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. According to a recent report, Realme X50 Pro 5G will be priced around Rs 50,000.

Advance to the future with full-speed!#realmeX50Pro, the #real5G smartphone features a jaw-dropping, ultra-fast 65W SuperDart Charge.

Launching India’s First 5G smartphone at 2:30 PM, 24th Feb on our official channels.

Head here: https://t.co/xQsEu3XJS3 pic.twitter.com/Wrpk1QUbVP — realme (@realmemobiles) February 20, 2020

iQoo 3

Realme X50 Pro will soon be followed by iQoo 3. The smartphone will be the first offering from iQoo, a new entrant in the Indian smartphone market. For its debut, the company (a sub-brand of Vivo in China) has roped in Virat Kohli as the brand ambassador. Ahead of the official launch, iQoo has confirmed a few specifications. Since it’s going to be a ‘5G smartphone’, iQoo 3 will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

iQoo 3 will reportedly feature a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution. Apart from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, the phone will offer up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. In the camera department, iQoo 3 is said to have four cameras on the back including a 48-megapixel sensor. It’s also rumoured to have a 16-megapixel selfie camera.