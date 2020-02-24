Realme X50 Pro launched in India: Specs, prices and all details

tech

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 15:34 IST

Realme launched its first 5G phone in India, the Realme X50 Pro, today. This is the device Realme was scheduled to launch in the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020. After MWC got cancelled amidst Coronavirus fears, Realme has launched the smartphone in India via a livestream.

Realme has launched the smartphone in India in two colours - Moss Green and Rust Red. With prices starting from Rs 37,999 the Realme X50 Pro comes in three variants - 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB. Realme is calling the X50 Pro the first 5G smartphone in India, competing with the Iqoo 3 and the Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha.

Moving to the specs:

The Realme X50 Pro comes with the Snapdragon 865 under the hood and has full 5G capability. The smartphone also supports all other bands so it can be used across countries where 5G is not available yet.

The smartphone comes with a 4,200mAh battery and a 65W SuperDart flash charge support and the company claims it can fully power up the device in 35 mins. The X50 Pro also supports 18W QC/PD charging and 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge. The device is also equipped with GaN charger adaptor that improves charging efficiency with a smaller charger volume and reduces heat generation at the same time.

The X50 Pro sports a 6.44-inch Sumsunf Super AMOLED 90Hz dual punch-hole display. The display has a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz sampling rate and a 92% screen-to-body ratio. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. Realme claims that with this G3.0 fingerprint recognition and unlocking solution they have doubled the touchsensitive area and increased signal intensity by 40%.

As a part of the upgrade’s safety mechanism, the G3.0 solution now also projects white light during the identification process, to enhance the safety and accuracy of fingerprint recognition, says Realme.

The X50 Pro comes with five-dimensional vapour cooling tech which includes a vapour chamber and multilayer solid graphite.

The shooters on the X50 Pro

The Realme X50 pro comes with six cameras - four on the back and two in front. On the front there is a 32MP main shooter and a 8MP 105°super wide-angle camera for your selfies.

On the back there is a 64MP lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 12MP telephoto lens wirth 20x Hybrid Zoom and a 2MP depth sensor. the X50 Pro comes with Nightscape 3.0 support for better photos in low-light conditions and dual stereo speakers.

The X50 Pro rund the Realme UI that is based on Android 10.

The prices of the X50 Pro are as follows: Rs 37,999 for the 6GB/128GB, Rs 39,999 for the 8GB/128GB and Rs 44,999 for the 12GB/256GB. They are available for sale on Realme’s website and on Flipkart starting 6PM today.

Realme also announced that the Realme band is launching on March 5.