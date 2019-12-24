Realme X50 with 5G support confirmed to launch on January 7

tech

Realme is set to launch two new smartphones in China on January 7. The top-end model, dubbed as Realme X50, will come with 5G support. The second model will be a Lite variant.

In a Weibo post, Realme confirmed two colour variants of the X50. The smartphone is said to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, which also runs on newer Xiaomi Redmi K30. Oppo’s upcoming Reno 3 is also expected to run on the same processor. Realme X50 is rumoured to come with dual punch-hole selfie cameras on the front. According to reports, Realme X50 will also support VOOC 4.0 fast charging.

The announcement comes shortly after Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed the company is working on a phone with 108-megapixel camera. So far, Xiaomi has launched Mi Note 10 Pro with 108-megapixel camera. The Xiaomi phone is also confirmed to come to India.

Realme X50 will be the latest addition to Realme’s X series which includes phones such as Realme X, Realme XT, Realme X2, and Realme X2 Pro. The X series phones are targeted at the top-end mid-range and entry-level premium smartphone categories.

The recent Realme X2 Pro launched in India at a starting price of Rs 29,999. The smartphone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor with up to 12GB of RAM. Realme X2 Pro has a 90Hz display. Other key features of the phone include 64-megapixel quad camera setup and vapour cooling mechanism.