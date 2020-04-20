Realme X50 Youth Edition specifications revealed

tech

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 16:58 IST

Apart from Realme X3, Realme is also working on a X50 Youth Edition smartphone. The smartphone is going to join Realme’s X50 and X50 Pro which launched earlier this year. Ahead of the official release, details about Realme X50 Youth Edition have leaked online.

According to GSMArena (via Weibo), Realme X50 Youth Edition will have a different camera setup than X50. It will feature a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultrawide, and two 2-megapixel sensors. The main X50 comes with 64-megapixel primary sensor, 12-megapixel telephoto lens, 8-megapixel ultrawide, and 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, it has 16-megapixel and 8-megapixel selfie cameras.

Realme X50 Youth Edition has also been spotted on China’s TENAA certification website. According to the listing, the phone will have a 6.57-inch LCD display with full HD+ resolution. It will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000 processor. The smartphone will be available in 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM versions. It’s likely to be powered by a 4,100mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

Separately, Realme on Monday said it had postponed the launch of Narzo smartphone series in India until further notice. The company had planned to launch the series for the Indian market on April 21. Realme had also planned to resume online sales from April 20.

Realme had to revisit the decision following the new guidelines by the Ministry of Home Affairs which prohibited supply of non-essential items by the e-commerce companies during the Covid-19 lockdown.

“A minor setback lays the foundation for a major comeback. The launch of #realmeNarzo has been postponed until further notice. We will be back to make you all,” said the company in a tweet.