Home / Tech / Realme X50m 5G phone launched in China: Check price, specifications

Realme X50m 5G phone launched in China: Check price, specifications

Realme has launched a new 5G phone in China. Check price, specifications, and features.

tech Updated: Apr 23, 2020 15:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Realme X50m 5G phone launched
Realme X50m 5G phone launched (Realme)
         

Realme on Thursday announced the launch of a new smartphone in China. Called Realme X50m, the new phone comes with 5G connectivity. The latest Realme phone will be available for a starting price of CNY 1,999 (Rs 21,000 approximately). The phone comes in Galaxy White and Starry Blue colour options. Realme X50m is scheduled to go on sale starting April 29.

Realme X50m comes with a 6.57-inch full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. The display has 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor with up to 8GB of RAM. On the software front, Realme X50m offers Android 10-based Realme UI. It comes with 128GB storage. There’s also a 6GB RAM version of the phone.

ALSO READ: Realme Narzo India launch postponed after MHA’s new directive for e-commerce companies

In the photography department, Realme X50m has four rear cameras including a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Other sensors on the phone are 8-megapixel wide-angle, 2-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel telephoto. On the front, Realme X50m has two cameras – 16-megapixel primary sensor and 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

ALSO READ: Realme TV remote control spotted on Bluetooth SIG site

Other key features of the phone include Bluetooth 5.0, side-fingerprint sensor, and USB Type-C. Realme X50m is powered by a 4,200mAh battery. It’s coupled with 30W fast charging.

