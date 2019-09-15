Realme XT first sale on September 16: All you need to know about 64MP camera phone

tech

Realme’s first 64-megapixel camera phone, Realme XT, goes on sale in India on September 16. The smartphone will be available at 12noon via realme.com and Flipkart. Realme XT is available in two colour options, Pearl White and Pearl Blue.

Realme is offering one time screen damage cover with the new phone. Realme XT buyers will also get 10% SuperCash worth Rs 1,000 whereas Reliance Jio is bundling benefits worth Rs 7,000. Customers can also get free Paytm First subscription worth Rs 750. On buying Realme XT through Paytm UPI, customers can get cashback of up to Rs 2,000.

Realme XT is available in three variants – 4GB and 64GB, 6GB and 64GB, and 8GB and 128GB. These models are priced at Rs 15,999, Rs 16,999 and Rs 18,999 respectively.

Realme XT Full Specifications

Realme XT sports a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a dewdrop notch on front. The screen also supports in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front and back.

The highlight of Realme XT is the camera. The smartphone has a quad-camera setup featuring an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, it offers a 16-megapixel Sony IMX 471 sensor up front.

Under the hood runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 712 processor. The phone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 20W VOOC 3.0 flash charge. On the software front, it will ship with ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie. Realme has added system-wide dark mode, new fonts, and Android Pie’s ‘Digital Wellbeing’ on the XT.

