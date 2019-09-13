Realme XT Live Updates: 64MP quad-camera specifications explained

Realme is looking to steal Xiaomi’s thunder by launching its first 64-megapixel camera phone in India. Called Realme XT, the latest smartphone takes on Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 Pro which also offers 64-megapixel camera. Both smartphones offer Samsung GW1 sensor-based 64-megapixel camera.

Realme XT will be a mid-range smartphone, expected to be priced under Rs 20,000. The smartphone is confirmed to have Snapdragon 712 processor, 4,000mAh battery and 20W VOOC 3.0 flash charge. Realme XT will come in Pearl Blue and Pearl White colour options.

The Realme XT launch event is scheduled to start at 12:30 PM IST. Stay tuned for the live updates.

12:50PM IST Quad camera setup Realme XT also comes with wide-angle, macro and portrait sensors along with the 64-megapixel sensor.





12:49PM IST Realme XT vs Vivo Z1x Realme in demonstration shows says its 64-megapixel camera phone is better than the competition. The company pitted Realme XT against Vivo Z1x which offers 48-megapixel camera.





12:46PM IST Realme XT 64MP camera Under the hood runs a Samsung GW1 sensor which has ISOCELL Plus, Smart ISO, Hybrid HDR, 1/1.72-inch sensor size, 0.8um pixel size, Super-PD Auto Focus.





12:45PM IST Realme XT Display Realme XT diaplay comes with 91.9% Corning Gorilla Glass 5 chip-on-FPC bonding.





12:42PM IST Realme XT announced Realme XT is official. The device comes with 'hyperbola effect'. The smartphone will come with 3D Gorilla Glass back panel. There will be two colour options – Pearl Blue and Pearl White.





12:41PM IST Ayushmann Khurrana is 'Captain Realme' Realme has roped in actor Ayushmann Khurrana to promote the latest Realme XT smartphone.





12:40PM IST Make in India Realme says it is committed to 'Make in India' initiative. Its production units have now achieved 3.6 million monthly production capacity.





12:36PM IST Offline sales Sheth says Realme's offline sales have grown in the second quarter by over 300%. Service centers have doubled since January this year.





12:30PM IST Realme XT launch event begins Realme's event begins. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth takes the stage. Sheth reveals Realme sold 1.2 lakh units of Realme 5 and 1.3 lakhs units of Realme 5 Pro in their first sales on Flipkart and realme.com.





12:23PM IST Realme XT specifications Realme XT is confirmed to come with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 712 octa-core processor. The smartphone will also come with a notched display with curved glass back design on the back. Realme XT will be powered by a 4,000mA battery.





12:18PM IST Realme event starts at 12:30PM Realme will unveil its new Realme XT smartphone at an event in New Delhi today. The event starts in just a few minutes. To refresh, Realme XT is the company’s first 64-megapixel camera phone.





12:11PM IST Realme Buds Wireless Realme is likely to announce a wireless earbuds today as well. The teaser image hints at Realme Buds-like design and is promised to deliver improved bass.





12:08PM IST Realme Days Sale Ahead of Realme XT launch, Realme is hosting an online sale on Flipkart and Realme.com/in. The company is offering Realme 2 Pro at a starting price of Rs 8,999. Realme 3 is now available for a starting price of Rs 8,499. The sale ends on September 14.





12:01PM IST 64-megapixel camera Realme and Xiaomi both are using Samsung’s GW1 sensor for the 64-megapixel camera. The sensor is said to deliver better lowlight and daylight photography. It also brings real-time HDR with 100 decibles.





11:40AM IST Realme promises ‘Big Surprise’ Ahead of Realme XT launch in India, CEO Madhav Sheth has promised a ‘big surprise’ at the launch event. The teaser also reveals a new “Project Hawkeye.”





11:28AM IST Quad Cameras Realme XT will also come with four rear cameras. Just last month Realme had announced that it will be upgrading all top smartphones with quad-camera setup. The latest Realme 5 series also comes with a quad camera setup.





11:20AM IST Ayushmann Khurrana to promote Realme XT Realme has roped in Ayushmann Khurrana to promote Realme XT. The official teaser also reveals exclusive partnership with Flipkart for the new smartphone.




