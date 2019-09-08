Realme XT Pro: Next Realme phone to borrow OnePlus 7 Pro’s key feature

tech

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 18:34 IST

Realme has confirmed that it would soon launch a smartphone with a 90Hz display. It is worth noting that only few smartphones such as OnePlus 7 Pro come with 90Hz display. According to reports, Google Pixel 4 and OnePlus 7T will also come with 90Hz display.

Realme’s product manager Wang Derek took to Weibo to confirm that the company’s 90Hz display smartphone was not far away. He did not reveal any specifications of the upcoming device but said that it would be cheaper than the OnePlus 7, news portal GSMArena reported on Saturday.

As per the report, the smartphone might be the rumoured Realme XT Pro and would feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED notched display. The device is expected to have a Snapdragon 730G SoC under the hood with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

In terms of optics, the device would house a 32MP selfie shooter and a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor at the back.

The new Realme phone is likely to be a newer variant of Realme XT, which is also the company’s first 64-megapixel camera. Realme XT is scheduled to launch in India on September 13.

The 64-megapixel camera is based on Samsung’s new GW1 sensor which brings real-time HDR of up to 100-decibles.

“GW1 is equipped with a Dual Conversion Gain (DCG) that converts the received light into an electric signal according to the illumination of the environment. This allows the sensor to optimize its full well capacity (FWC), utilizing the collected light more efficiently especially in bright environments,” Samsung had explained on its website.

Apart from Realme, Xiaomi has also announced a 64-megapixel camera phone, Redmi Note 8 Pro. Xiaomi is also working with Samsung to launch a 100-megapixel camera phone in the future.

(with inputs from HT Correspondent)

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 18:08 IST