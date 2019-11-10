Realme XT to Redmi Note 8 Pro: Here are the top smartphones in India under Rs 20,000

tech

Most of you look for a good camera, battery life, and design when buying a new smartphone. Well, you no longer have to premium to buy such a phone or need to compromise on any aspect. Take a look at the recent under Rs 20,000 smartphones. Realme X, Realme XT, and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro have been a real game-changer. These phones bring higher camera megapixel power, reliable performance and also look pretty good. And there are a few more alternatives. Here are the top smartphones in India under Rs 20,000.

Realme XT

Want a 64-megapixel camera phone? Realme XT was the first smartphone in India to offer a 64-megapixel camera. The phone offers as many as four rear cameras. The three other sensors on the phone are 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, Realme XT offers a 16-megapixel camera. Other important features of Realme XT include Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor, 4,000mAh battery, and up to 128GB storage and up to 8GB of RAM. Price: Rs 15,999 (base model)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Xiaomi leveled up its camera game with Redmi Note 8 Pro. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro brings four rear cameras including a 64-megapixel primary sensor. Other three sensors include 8-megapixel 120-degree wide-angle sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and 2-megapixel macro camera. It offers a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The phone has a 6.53-inch full HD+ display. Key specs of the phone include up to 8GB of RAM, up to 128GB storage, 4,500mAh battery, and MediaTek Helio G90T processor. Price: Rs 14,999 (base model)

Motorola One Vision

Motorola One Vision offers near-stock Android experience. The smartphone has dual rear cameras including 48-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. On the front has a 25-megapixel punch-hole camera. The phone has a unique 6.3-inch Full HD+ 21:9 display. Other key features of the phone include a 3,500mAh battery with Turbo Charging, fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone is priced at Rs 19,999.

Samsung Galaxy M40

Samsung Galaxy M40 comes with three rear cameras including 32-megapixel, 8-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. It has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. Running on Android Pie-based OneUI, Samsung Galaxy M40 comes with a 6.3-inch full HD+ Infinity-O screen. The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 processor. Other features of the phone include up to 6GB of RAM, and a 3,500mAh battery. Price: Rs 19,990.

