Realme XT vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Battle of the 64MP camera phones

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 15:40 IST

Xiaomi launched the first 64MP camera phone but Realme took the crown of launching the first 64MP camera phone in India. Realme XT and Redmi Note 8 Pro go head to head with similar specifications and that 64-megapixel camera to offer.

Redmi Note 8 Pro is yet to launch in India. Xiaomi is slated to launch its 64MP camera phone in India next month. In China, Redmi Note 8 Pro starts at CNY 1,399 which translates to roughly Rs 14,000. In comparison, Realme XT starts at Rs 15,999 in India. The India price for Redmi Note 8 Pro will determine the final deciding factor between the two phones. Keeping this aside, here’s a comparison between Realme XT and Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Design, display

Realme XT and Redmi Note 8 Pro both look distinct but in a similar way. Realme XT comes wrapped in a glass body with ‘Hyperbola’ light streak at the rear panel. It is available in two colours of white and blue. The rear cameras are placed on the left corner of the phone.

As for the Redmi Note 8 Pro, the cameras are placed at the centre. It also flaunts a glass body in three colour options of green, white and grey. Both phones also feature a notched display. Realme XT has a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display, while Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.53-inch full HD+ AMOLED display.

Performance

Realme XT and Redmi Note 8 Pro both use rival companies’ chipsets. Realme XT is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 712 processor. This chipset offers improved AI, faster performance and longer battery life and connectivity.

Redmi Note 8 Pro has a more specialized chipset, MediaTek’s Helio G90T. This chipset is gaming focused and is equipped with HyperEngine and Game Turbo for better performance. Redmi Note 8 Pro also comes with liquid cooling to reduce heat on the smartphone.

Realme XT packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for 20W VOOC 3.0 flash charge. Redmi Note 8 Pro is fuelled by a bigger 4,500mAh battery but with 18W fast charging.

Camera

Not only do both the phones offer the same megapixel count, they also use the same 64MP sensor. Samsung’s ISOCELL GW1 image sensor delivers better lowlight images and also brings 38% more pixels than a 48MP camera. Realme XT’s quad-camera setup also features an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, it has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX 471 sensor up front.

Interestingly, Redmi Note 8 Pro also has the same camera configuration with an 8-megapixel 120-degree wide-angle sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and 2-megapixel macro camera. But if offers a higher 20-megapixel selfie camera.

Summing up,

As seen in the comparison, Realme XT and Redmi Note 8 Pro are almost like twins. The major differentiator would be performance which we would be able to judge on in our reviews. However, Redmi Note 8 Pro does offer an edge with its gaming specs. It also has a slightly larger battery but Realme XT’s fast charging will be hard to beat. With a few intricacies separating the two, the deal breaker will most likely be the price which we’ll know when Redmi Note 8 Pro is launched in India.

