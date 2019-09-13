Realme XT Launch: 64-megapixel camera phones comes to India today, how to watch livestream

tech

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 10:55 IST

Realme is set to unveil its first 64-megapixel camera phone, Realme XT, in India today. Realme XT will be aimed at the mid-range segment of in India and will be competing with Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 and upcoming Redmi Note 8 Pro which will also has a 64-megapixel camera.

Realme XT comes with a 3D glass curved design on the back. The smartphone comes with a notched display on the front. The screen has a Super AMOLED panel with 92.1% screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone also has an in-screen fingerprint sensor. Realme XT is powered by Snapdragon 712 processor and comes with 4,000mAh battery and 20W Vooc 3.0 flash charge.

The highlight of the phone is the 64-megapixel camera, which is based on Samsung’s GW1 image sensor which brings improved lowlight photography and more detailed daylight shots. The sensor also delivers real-time HDR of up to 100-decibles.

“GW1 is equipped with a Dual Conversion Gain (DCG) that converts the received light into an electric signal according to the illumination of the environment. This allows the sensor to optimize its full well capacity (FWC), utilizing the collected light more efficiently especially in bright environments,” Samsung says on its website.

Realme XT will be available in two colour options – Pearl Blue and Pearl White.

Realme XT launch livestream

The Realme XT India launch event is scheduled to start at 12:30 PM IST. You can watch the live stream of the event on the company’s official YouTube channel.

Tech It And Go: Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro unboxing

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 10:11 IST