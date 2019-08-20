Realme XT with 64-megapixel camera to launch soon, set to take Redmi’s 64MP phone

tech

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 14:02 IST

Alongside the launch of Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro smartphones, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth announced that the company’s first 64-megapixel camera smartphone will launch in India soon. Dubbed as “Realme XT”, the smartphone will hit the market before Diwali.

Realme earlier this month unveiled 64-megapixel camera technology for phones. The company has plans to launch as many as three new 64-megapixel camera phones in India. Realme is also expected to include the 64-megapixel camera in a quad-camera setup.

Realme’s 64-megapixel camera is based on Samsung’s GW1 sensor which brings real-time HDR of up to 100-decibles. The sensor also promises brighter lowlight photos and crisper quality in daylight settings.

“GW1 is equipped with a Dual Conversion Gain (DCG) that converts the received light into an electric signal according to the illumination of the environment. This allows the sensor to optimize its full well capacity (FWC), utilizing the collected light more efficiently especially in bright environments,” Samsung had explained on its website.

“Since the launch of our first product, we have consistently delivered cutting-edge, premium smartphone experiences to Indian customers at the most value-driven price points. Our latest flagship offering, which comes equipped with the world’s first 64MP quad-camera solution, is aligned with this vision,” Sheth had said.

Realme XT 64-megapixel camera phone is set to take on Xiaomi’s next phone with 64MP phone. According to reports, Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 will feature quad rear cameras including the 64MP camera. The Redmi camera will also be based on Samsung’s GW1 sensor.

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 14:01 IST