Realme XT with 64MP quad camera launched in India: Price, specifications

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 13:30 IST

Realme on Friday launched the first 64MP camera phone in India. Realme XT comes with a quad-camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel sensor.

Realme had been teasing its 64MP camera tech for quite some time. The company is using Samsung’s GW1 64-megapixel image sensor for the Realme XT. The same can be found on its rival, Redmi Note 8 Pro which also houses a 64-megapixel camera. Xiaomi is slated to launch Redmi Note Pro and Redmi Note 8 in India by the end of October.

Realme XT is priced at Rs 15,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Realme XT also comes with 6GB+64GB and 8GB+128GB storage variants priced at Rs 16,999 and 18,999 respectively. Realme XT first sale will take place on September 16 from 12 noon via Flipkart. It will be available in two colours of ‘Pearl Blue’ and ‘Pearl White’.

Realme also launched its new 10,000mAh power bank priced at Rs 1,299. It comes with 18W two-way quick charge, and supports USB-A and USB-C ports. There’s also a new Realme Buds wireless priced at Rs 1,799. It comes in black and white colour combination and two more colours of green and red. Realme Buds wireless offers 12 hours of battery and comes with Bluetooth 5.0, IPX4 rating.

Realme XT specifications

Realme XT features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a dewdrop notch on top. The smartphone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. Realme claims that its new phone will offer one of the fastest unlock speeds in the market. Realme XT is also wrapped with Gorilla Glass 5 at the front and back.

Realme XT’s quad-camera configuration comprises an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, there’s a 16-megapixel Sony IMX 471 sensor up front.

Realme XT is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 712 processor. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for 20W VOOC 3.0 flash charge. The smartphone is also equipped with Dolby Atmos audio. On the software front, it will ship with ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie. Realme has added system-wide dark mode, new fonts, and Android Pie’s ‘Digital Wellbeing’ on the XT.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 13:28 IST