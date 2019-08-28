Realme XT, world’s first 64MP camera phone announced

tech

Realme has been teasing its 64-megapixel camera phone for quite some time now. The Chinese company has now taken the wraps off the world’s first 64-megapixel camera phone, Realme XT.

Realme announced its 64-megapixel camera teach earlier this month in India. Realme XT will launch in India sometime before Diwali. Realme XT will be categorized in the mid-range segment. The company also said it plans to launch as many as three phones with a 64-megapixel camera.

Realme XT features a “3D glass hyperbola curve back design” with its rear cameras placed on the top left corner. Realme uses Samsung’s GW1 image sensor for its 64-megapixel rear camera. This image sensor is equipped to bring real-time HDR of up to 100-decibles. The sensor also promises brighter lowlight photos and crisper quality in daylight settings.

Realme XT features a dewdrop notch Super AMOLED display with 92.1% screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. Realme says the phone will offer one of the fastest unlock speeds in the market.

Under the hood of the phone runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 712 processor. Realme XT will launch with a 4,000mAh battery with support for 20W VOOC 3.0 flash charge.

Realme isn’t the only company launching a 64-megapixel camera phone. Xiaomi is also slated to launch its 64-megapixel camera phone, Redmi Note 8 Pro in China on August 29.

Like Realme XT, Redmi Note 8 Pro’s 64-megapixel camera is also based on Samsung’s image sensor. The smartphone will come with MediaTek’s Helio G90T processor, 4,500mAh battery and feature liquid cooling for gaming. There is no word on when Xiaomi will bring the Redmi Note 8 Pro to India but the competition is foreseeable.

