Realpublic sale: Realme 5 Pro, Realme X, Realme XT and more on discounts and offers

tech

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 19:45 IST

Realme is giving customers a chance to buy its smartphones and other accessories at discounts as it has announced its Realpublic Sale. The sale is scheduled to begin from January 19th and go on until January 22nd. Some of the smartphones that are going on sale include Realme 5 Pro, Realme 2 Pro, Realme XT, Realme 3 along with some accessories including Realme Buds.

Here are the list of phones that are available at discounts:

One of the newest smartphones by Realme, the Realme 5 Pro will be available at Rs 2,000 off during the sales period. This discount will be available on all the three variants. The 4GB + 64GB variant will cost Rs 11,999, which is Rs 2,000 off from the original price. Similarly, the 6GB + 64GB and 8GB+128GB models will be up for grabs at Rs 12,999 and Rs 14,999 respectively from their usual prices of Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999.Realme X will also be available at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant. That’s also Rs 2,000 off on the usual price.

Also read: Realme aims to be a tech lifestyle brand in 2020: CEO Madhav Sheth

Realme XT’s 4GB + 64GB variant can be purchased at Rs 14,999, which is Rs 1,000 off from its usual price whileRealme 3i’s 3GB +32GB and 4GB + 64GB variants will be available at Rs 6,999 (Rs 1,000 off from the regular price) and Rs 7,999 (Rs 2,000 off from the regular price).Realme 3 smartphone variants are also getting price cuts. The 3GB + 32GB variant can be purchased at Rs 6,999 (thats Rs 500 less than the usual price) while the 3GB + 64GB and 4GB + 64GB models will be up for grabs at Rs 7,499 (Rs 500 off from the usual price) and Rs 7,999 (Rs 1,000 off from the original price).

Also read: Realme to take on Xiaomi again, this time with TVs

Customers can get Realme 2 Pro’s 4GB + 64GB version at Rs 7,999, which is Rs 1,000 lower than the usual Rs 8,999 price tag. The 6GB + 64GB model and the 8GB + 128GB model will be priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999 respectively. That’s also Rs 1,000 off on each handset.

As for the accessories, Realme Buds 2 will be available at Rs 499, which is less by Rs 100 while the Realme Buds Wireless will be priced at Rs 1,599, which is Rs 200 less than the usual price. Both of them will be available from Realme.com, Amazon India and Flipkart.com.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)