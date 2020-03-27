e-paper
Redesigned Google Podcast app reaches iPhones: Here's what has changed

Redesigned Google Podcast app reaches iPhones: Here’s what has changed

The new version of the Podcast app focusses more on exploring new podcasts of your interest and now has three main tabs showcasing the Homepage, Explore option and Activities.

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 12:40 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Right when most of us have started working from home, Google’s Podcast app has finally reached iPhones. The new version of the Podcast app focusses more on exploring new podcasts of your interest and now has three main tabs showcasing the Homepage, Explore option and Activities.

“We’ve redesigned the Google Podcasts app to make it easier to discover podcasts you’ll love, build your list of go-to podcasts, and customize your listening. To support listeners on more platforms, we’re also bringing Google Podcasts to iOS for the first time and adding support for subscriptions on Google Podcasts for Web,” stated Zack Reneau-Wedeen, product manager at Google Podcasts.

The ‘Home’ shows the feed with all the new podcasts that have been published by the channels you have subscribed to. Each post gives a two-liner explanation on the topic along with the duration, option to download and option of adding to the playlist. The ‘Explore’ tab shows you the important and trending podcasts. It also has different subsections based on the topics including For you, Business, News, Arts, Comedy and others. The ‘Activity’ tab also has some sub sections such as Your Queue, Downloads, History, Subscriptions and more.

Google Podcast was launched last year and was exclusive to Android smartphones only till now. Your listening habits can be synced across different platforms as well including Google Podcast web version. This new version of the app is yet to reach Android users though. “Regardless of the platform you’re using, your listening progress will sync across devices, and you’ll be able to pick up right where you left off,” added Reneau-Wedeen.

On iPhones, the podcast app weighs around 45MB and works on those running iOS 12 or later OS versions.

