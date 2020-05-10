e-paper
Redmi 10X spotted on Google Play Console, key specs revealed

Redmi 10X could be a stripped-down variant of China’s Redmi Note 9. Here’s what we know about the phone so far.

Updated: May 10, 2020 14:37 IST
Redmi 10X could come to India soon
Redmi 10X could come to India soon(Xiaomi)
         

Xiaomi is working on a new smartphone under its Redmi lineup. Dubbed as Redmi 10X, the new phone has been spotted on the Google Play Console, revealing some key specifications.

According to the listing, Redmi 10X will run on MediaTek Helio G70 processor. The phone codenamed Merlin is also said to have 4GB of RAM and full HD+ display. The listing also reveals the phone runs on Android 10.

GSMArena in its report says the phone could be a stripped-down version of Redmi Note 9 which comes with MediaTek Helio G85 processor. Right now, it’s not clear what other specs on Redmi 10X will be downgraded.

Redmi 10X is also likely headed to India. The phone was recently spotted on BIS certification site in India. It has also been spotted on other platforms like China’s TENAA.

According to leaks so far, Redmi 10X will come with a 6.53-inch display with an LCD panel and full HD+ resolution. There’s also a punch-hole camera on the front which could house a 13-megapixel selfie camera. The phone could also come with a 48-megapixel rear camera.

That said, Xiaomi just launched Redmi Note 9 Pro series in India. The company is offering Redmi Note 9 Pro Max for a starting price of Rs 16,499. The phone comes with a 6.67-inch display with full HD+ resolution. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor coupled with a 5,020mAh battery. It supports 33W fast charging. The phone features four rear cameras including 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Redmi Note 9 Pro starts at Rs 13,999. It has a 6.67-inch full HD+ display and runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 720G processor paired with a 5,020mAh battery (18W charging support). It also has four rear cameras including 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

