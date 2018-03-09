Xiaomi Redmi 5 full-screen budget smartphone to launch in India soon

Xiaomi will be launching a new smartphone in India on March 14. Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi global vice president, made the announcement on Twitter on Wednesday, hinting at a phone that is “compact” and “powerhouse”. The phone featured in the promo photo resembles Xiaomi Redmi 5, the company’s first full-screen smartphone for the budget segment.

Just like Redmi 5, the cut out of the phone has a tall display with most likely an 18:9 aspect ratio. Redmi 5 launched in China in December last year. The smartphone was accompanied by a Plus variant with a taller display. Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus retail in China at a starting price of 799 Yuan or approximately Rs 7,500.

Xiaomi sells multiple variants of the two phones in China. Xiaomi Redmi 5 is available in two variants – 2GB RAM + 16GB storage and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage – priced at 799 Yuan (approximately Rs 7,500) and 899 Yuan (approximately Rs 8,500) respectively.

The Plus model is also available in two variants – 3GB RAM + 32GB built-in storage and 4GB RAM + 32GB built-in storage which are priced at 999 Yuan (approximately Rs 9,500) and 1299 Yuan (approximately Rs 12,700) respectively.

Xiaomi Redmi 5, Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus

Xiaomi Redmi 5 comes with a 5.7-inch 18:9 screen with 1440 x 720 pixels resolution. Redmi 5 Plus has a 5.99-inch 18:9 display with 2160 x 1080 pixels resolution. Redmi 5 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 processor whereas Redmi 5 Plus runs Snapdragon 625 processor. Redmi 5 comes with a 3,200mAh battery while Redmi 5 Plus is powered by a 4,000mAh battery.

Common features of the two phones include 12-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel front-facing camera. Connectivity options include 4G, VoLTE, dual-SIM, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Both the phones include a fingerprint reader and run on Android 7.1.2 Nougat-based custom MIUI ROM.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A

Xiaomi in November last year launched a Redmi 5A smartphone in India. Available from a starting price of Rs 4,999, Redmi 5A is one of the most affordable Xiaomi smartphones. The new Redmi 5 line-up is expected to accompany or succeed the 5A.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A is available in two variants — 2GB of RAM and 16GB built-in storage and 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage. The two variants are priced at Rs 4,999 and Rs 6,999 respectively.

Redmi 5A has 5-inch HD display. Running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat-based MIUI 9 Global custom ROM, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor clocked at 1.4GHz. The smartphone sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF), and 5-element lens. On the front, it has a 5-megapixel selfie camera. A 3,000mAh battery powers the smartphone.