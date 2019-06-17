Redmi 7, Mi A2 to Redmi Y3: Top Xiaomi phones listed on Amazon’s Mi Days sale

Amazon India is hosting Mi Days sale on its platform. The sale begins today and will continue till June 21.

During Amazon’s Mi Days sale, you will get up to Rs 6,500 off on select Xiaomi handsets. It also features up to Rs 4,000 off on exchange. Axis Bank credit and debit card users will be eligible for 5% discount on EMI transactions.

Here are some of the top phones listed on Amazon Mi Days sale.

Xiaomi Redmi 7

Xiaomi Redmi 7 is listed on Amazon’s online sale with a price tag of Rs 7,999 (starting price). The 3GB model is priced at Rs 8,999. The Snapdragon 632-powered phone comes with 4,000mAh battery. It has a 6.26-inch HD+ display. The phone supports expandable storage up to 512GB. Redmi 7 comes with 12-megapixel and 2-megapixel dual rear cameras and 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3

Xiaomi’s latest selfie smartphone, Redmi Y3, is listed on Amaon with a starting price of Rs 9,999. The top-end model featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 11,999. Xiaomi Redmi Y3 comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Powered by Snapdragon 632 processor, Redmi Y3 has 12-megapixel and 2-megapixel rear cameras. It is powered by a 4,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

Xiaomi’s entry-level Redmi 6A phone is available on Amazon with a discount of Rs 1,000. The 2GB RAM with 16GB storage and 3GB RAM and 32GB storage are now selling for Rs 5,999 and Rs 6,499 respectively. Customers will also be eligible for up to Rs 500 cashback as Amazon Pay Balance on this phone.

Xiaomi Mi A2

One of the top camera phones in India, Xiaomi Mi A2 is now available for Rs 10,999. The phone had launched in India in August last year at a starting price of Rs 16,999. Xiaomi Mi A2 comes with a 5.99-inch full HD+ display. It features 12-megapixel and 20-megapixel dual cameras and 20-megapixel front-facing camera. Based on Android One, Mi A2 is powered by a 3,010mAh battery. The top-end model with 6GB of RAM is available for Rs 15,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2

Xiaomi’s old-gen Redmi Y2 is available with a big discount. The 4GB + 64GB model is now available for Rs 9,999, down from the original Rs 13,499. The base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is available for Rs 7,999 after a discount of Rs 3,000 approximately.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

Xiaomi’s Redmi 6 Pro 3GB RAM model is available during the sale for Rs 8,999, down from the original price of Rs 11,499. The 4GB variant is listed for Rs 9,999, down from the older price of Rs 13,499.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

One of the popular Xiaomi phones ever, Redmi Note 5 Pro is available during the sale for a starting price of Rs 10,999. The top-end model with 6GB of RAM is available for Rs 11,999.

Xiaomi Redmi 6

Xiaomi’s entry-level phone, Redmi 6, is listed for Rs 7,499. This is for the 3GB RAM and 64GB storage model.

Xiaomi Redmi 5

Xiaomi Redmi 5 with 2GB of RAM and 16GB storage is available for Rs 5,999, down from the older price of Rs 8,499.

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 12:04 IST