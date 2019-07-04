Redmi 7A: Xiaomi to launch Redmi 6A successor today, here’s what to expect

Xiaomi will launch a new smartphone in India. Called Redmi 7A, the latest Xiaomi smartphone will be targeted at the budget segment and is set to succeed Redmi 6A.

Ahead of the official launch, Xiaomi has already confirmed Redmi 7A will come with an improved processor over the older Redmi 6A series. In one of the latest teasers, Xiaomi has hinted at dual rear cameras in Redmi 7A. The company has also hinted at improvement to the battery performance in the new phone.

#Redmi7A will feature a camera that some of our best phones have. Can you guess it? If not, you will know it tomorrow.



Just 1 day to go for the launch of #SmartDeshKaSmartphone. And we are excited! #MiTurns5. pic.twitter.com/2vntCJWPbT — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) July 3, 2019

Xiaomi Redmi 7A will join the company’s current Redmi 7 series. The budget smartphone series is available in India at a starting price of Rs 7,999. The Redmi 7 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 632 processor with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage. Redmi 7 also supports expandable storage up to 512GB via a microSD card.

Other key features of Redmi 7 include a 6.3-inch HD screen, 12-megapixel and 2-megapixel AI dual rear cameras, 8-megapixel selfie camera, 4,000mAh battery, and fingerprint sensor.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 09:55 IST