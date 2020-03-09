Redmi announces major breakthrough in solving LCD screen with fingerprint challenge

tech

Xiaomi VP and Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing announced a major breakthrough in the efforts to make in-display fingerprint scanner available to more number of people. Weibing said Redmi had successfully implemented in-display fingerprint sensor on a LCD panel. So far, the technology has been limited to OLED panels which are available on relatively more expensive phones.

Weibing pointed out that the technology had been exclusive to OLED panels because of the slimmer profile as well as better light emission – a key requirement for more precise and faster experience with the technology. This has compelled companies such as Redmi to use the traditional back-facing fingerprint sensor or on the side panels on its budget smartphones.

“The Redmi R&D team has now overcome this problem, realizing screen fingerprints on LCD screens and having mass productivity. The innovative use of infrared high-transmittance film material greatly improves the transmittance of infrared light that could not pass through the screen,” he wrote in a post.

“The infrared transmitter at the bottom of the screen emits infrared light. After the fingerprint is reflected, it penetrates the screen and shines on the fingerprint sensor to complete the fingerprint verification, which solves the LCD fingerprint problem,” he explained.

Weibing didn’t further explain the nitty-gritty of the technology. He also didn’t mention how expensive the technology will be. Considering it’s the Redmi brand behind the project, the tech will most likely come to its budget and entry-level smartphones, which are also highly popular in India.