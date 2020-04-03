Redmi Band with AMOLED colour display, 14-day battery life launched

tech

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 18:05 IST

As expected, Xiaomi launched the first Redmi Band today. The new fitness tracker was unveiled at the Mi Fan Festival 2020 online event in China. This is also the first fitness tracker from Redmi.

Redmi Band carries a price tag of 99.99 Yuan which translates to roughly Rs 1,000. The fitness band comes in four colour options of green, black, blue and red. There’s no word on whether Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Band in India or not. The company already sells its Mi Band series in India. Xiaomi is also rumoured to launch the Mi Band 5 soon.

In terms of design, the Redmi Band looks quite different from its sibling Mi Band 4. As opposed to the pill-shaped display, Redmi Band has a more rectangular shaped display. It’s also a little similar to the Honor Band 5. Up front, there’s a 1.08-inch AMOLED colour display. There’s also a menu button at the bottom to navigate on the fitness band.

The Redmi Band comes with features like heart rate sensor, sleep monitoring, and different sport modes. The fitness band also comes with idle alerts like the Mi Band 4. It is also claimed to last for 14 days straight on a single charge.

The features are pretty much the same on the Redmi Band and the Mi Band 4. It however doesn’t come with support for NFC. The China variant of the Mi Band 4 has NFC support for contactless payments.