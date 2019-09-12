e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 12, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Sep 12, 2019

Redmi K20 Pro price controversy: Xiaomi blames fake accounts, bots for ‘overpriced’ trend

Xiaomi claims bot/fake accounts were behind the ‘overpriced’ trend for Redmi K20 Pro smartphone. Here’s everything you need to know.

tech Updated: Sep 12, 2019 20:28 IST
Kul Bhushan
Kul Bhushan
Hindustan Times
Xiaomi is now considering legal action
Xiaomi is now considering legal action(HT Photo)
         

Xiaomi had drawn flak over the pricing of its Redmi K20 Pro which launched in July this year. Shortly after the launch, many users took to Twitter and other forums to describe the phone as “overpriced.” Months later, Xiaomi said that more than 900 bots/fake accounts were behind the overpriced trend for Redmi K20 Pro.

Xiaomi India Marketing Head Anuj Sharma in a series of tweets claimed that more than half of the 900+ bots/fake accounts have already been deleted. He also said that out of 900+ accounts, 487 were created in July 2019 itself. These bots/fake accounts were tweeting with ‘overpriced’ trend more than 100 times a day, he added.

Sharma added that the Redmi K20 Pro overpriced trend was a “massive effort to show a good product in bad light.” “Redmi K series is now the second highest selling smartphone series among all phones in India above Rs 20,000,” he said. Sharma said that Xiaomi has reached out to Twitter and its legal team for further action.  

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro launched in India for a starting price of Rs 27,999. The top-end model of the phone with 8GB and 256GB is priced at Rs 30,999. With features such as Snapdragon 855 processor, pop-up selfie camera and 48-megapixel rear camera, Redmi K20 Pro competes with OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro is also one of the cheapest smartphones in India to offer Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 855 chip.  

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 20:19 IST

tags
trending topics
Section 375 movie reviewDUSU elections 2019Deepika PadukonePriyanka ChopraArticle 370Alia BhattAyushmann KhurranaKangana RanautP ChidambaramDream Girl ReviewManmohan SinghIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi
Top News
latest news
tech
don't miss