Move over OnePlus 7 as Xiaomi, Realme bring their A game with new flagship phones

tech

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 14:52 IST

OnePlus has long held the crown for offering affordable premium phones. The company got some competition last year with Xiaomi’s Poco F1 smartphone. Xiaomi is prepping to bring its ‘flagship killer 2.0’ in India on July 17. Another Chinese company, Realme will also join this league with the launch of its Realme X smartphone on July 15.

Putting all three in the same category, OnePlus 7 series would be priced the highest. In India, OnePlus 7 is available at Rs 32,999 and OnePlus 7 Pro at Rs 49,999. Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 series and Realme X would be priced lower making them more affordable. Here’s a look at the new phones that will compete with OnePlus 7 in the affordable premium segment.

Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20

Xiaomi launched Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 smartphones in China earlier this May. Redmi K20 Pro features a 6.39-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 855 chipset and a 4,000mAh battery. It sports a triple-camera setup and a pop-up selfie camera.

Redmi K20 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730 chipset. It has a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 sensor and a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone also houses a 4,000mAh battery.

Redmi K20 Pro starts at CNY 2,499 (Rs 25,200 approx) while Redmi K20 has a starting price of CNY 1,999 (Rs 20,200).

Realme X

Realme X comes with a 6.53-inch AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor and a 3,765mAh battery. The smartphone has a dual-camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor. It also features a pop-up selfie camera which is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor. Realme X runs on ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie.

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 14:51 IST