Redmi K20 Pro to launch in India soon, will compete with OnePlus 7 Pro, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, Asus 6z

Xiaomi will be launching its new ‘flagship killer 2.0’ series in India soon. Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones will most likely arrive in India next month.

Like the Poco F1, the new Redmi K20 Pro is also expected to be the cheapest phone with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 chipset. The smartphone offers up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 6.39-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display. It has a triple-camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens and a 13-megapixel wide-angle sensor.

For selfies, Redmi K20 Pro houses a 20-megapixel pop-up camera. The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support. The high-end variant of Redmi K20 Pro is priced at CNY 2,999 which comes to Rs 30,300 approximately. When launched in India, Redmi K20 Pro would be competing with affordable premium phones like OnePlus 7 Pro, Asus 6z and Oppo Reno 10x Zoom.

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro features a massive 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 855 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage. OnePlus 7 Pro also has triple rear cameras and a pop-up 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The triple-camera setup features the same 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, 8-megapixel and 16-megapixel sensors. OnePlus 7 Pro is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery, and runs on OxygenOS based Android 9. It is available in three storage variants at a starting price of Rs 48,999.

Asus 6z

Asus 6z is the company’s latest flagship smartphone. Asus 6z’s highlight is its flip cameras which work for both rear and front photography. Asus 6z features dual 48-megapixel and 13-megapixel flip cameras. The smartphone features an edge-to-edge 6.4-inch Full HD+ display.

Asus 6z runs on Snapdragon 855 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The smartphone also boasts a massive 5,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support. Asus 6z is also offered in three storage variants starting at Rs 31,999.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom also offers a unique pop-up camera mechanism which the company calls ‘shark fin’ camera. At the rear, there are three cameras which is a combination of 48-megapixel, 13-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors. The smartphone has a 4,065mAh battery with VOOC fast charging. Oppo Reno 10x Zoom comes in two storage variants and it starts at Rs 39,990.

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 18:10 IST