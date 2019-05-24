Redmi K20 renders are out: This could be the best looking Xiaomi phone ever

Xiaomi is set to launch Redmi K20 in China on May 28. Touted as ‘Flagship Killer 2.0’, Redmi K20 is said to come with premium specifications and features. Ahead of the launch, the phone has made multiple appearances on the web, revealing unique design and colour choices.

In an official teaser, Redmi K20 is seen with gradient design with a blend of red, blue and black with an aurora effect. The back panel of the phone has a triple camera setup with no fingerprint sensor and Redmi branding at the base.

MySmartPrice has also posted renders of Xiaomi Redmi K20 which confirm the triple rear camera setup. The unofficial renders, however, give a much clearer look at the back panel.

Xiaomi Redmi K20, also said to be Poco F1 successor, will launch in India as well. The first truly flagship phone under Redmi branding is set to come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor. SD855 is the latest flagship processor from Qualcomm and powers phones such as OnePlus 7 series, Huawei P30 and others.

The phone is also expected to feature Sony’s IMX586 sensor for 48-megapixel camera resolution, and a 4,000mAh battery. The screen size is likely to be a bezel-less 6.39-inch. The latest Xiaomi phone will come with a 20-megapixel selfie camera. According to reports, it could be a pop-up selfie camera.

