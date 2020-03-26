Redmi K30 Pro could be the next Poco smartphone, new leak claims

tech

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 18:19 IST

Ever since the Redmi K30 Pro launched, speculation is rife that the smartphone could very well be the reference model for the next Poco smartphone, dubbed as Poco F2.

XDA Developers has discovered mentions of “lmi” and “lmiin” in the MIUI camera app part of the latest MIUI 11 beta version. The codenames are said to be for the Redmi K30 Pro and another for the Indian variant respectively. The code for the Indian model is said to show “SHOT ON POCO PHONE” watermark, according to the website.

Poco made a comeback to the smartphone market after it became an independent brand from Xiaomi. The company launched Poco X2 which had almost set of specifications and design as the Redmi K30.

Redmi K30 Pro launched in China this month for a starting price of 2999 Yuan (roughly Rs 32,300). The smartphone has a 6.67-inch display with HDR 10+ support and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The phone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. It has a 4,700mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Redmi K30 Pro comes with four rear cameras including a 64-megapixel sensor, 5-megapixel macro sensor, 13-megapixel sensor, and 2-megapixel sensor. It has a 20-megapixel selfie camera (pop-up).