Redmi K30 Pro, K30 Pro Zoom Edition coming soon; key features revealed

tech

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 15:49 IST

Xiaomi’s Redmi is gearing up to launch Redmi K30 Pro in China later this month. According to reports, Redmi K30 Pro will be accompanied with another premium edition “Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition.” The company is also said to launch new devices such as air purifier, laptop, and other accessories.

Ahead of the March 24 launch, 91Mobiles via tipster Ishan Agarwal has revealed some new details about the new smartphones from Redmi. According to the website, Redmi K30 Pro and Zoom Edition will be available in the following colour options – Space Grey, Purple, Sky Blue, and Moonlight White.

The website adds Redmi K30 Pro will be available in 6GB, 128GB option for the base model. Other variant will feature 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The Zoom Edition will be available in following configuration – 8GB, 128GB, 8GB, 256GB, and 12GB, 256GB.

Redmi K30 Pro is said to come with 5G connectivity. The phone will reportedly have a 6.67-inch display with an OLED panel and full HD+ resolution. The display will reportedly support on-screen fingerprint sensor as well. The screen is said to have 120Hz refresh rate.

As far as the new laptop goes, Xiaomi is said to launch a new version of RedmiBook 14 Ryzen Edition. According to the report, RedmiBook 14 Ryzen Edition with up to 16GB RAM will be launched. The current model has up to 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB storage.