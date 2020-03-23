Redmi K30 Pro price details revealed a day before official launch

tech

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 17:50 IST

Redmi K30 Pro is set to launch in China on March 24. With just a day left for the official release, Redmi K30 Pro’s price details have leaked online.

According to a new leak (via GSMArena), Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro model featuring 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will be priced at CNY 3,699 (Rs 40,000 approximately). The Zoom Edition with 8GB RAM and 128GB will be priced at CNY 3,999 (Rs 43,000 approximately).

The leaked pricing is pretty much in line with the specifications and features the phone is rumoured to offer.

Redmi K30 Pro is said to be available 6GB, 128GB and 8GB, 128GB RAM and storage combinations. The premium Zoom edition is said to be available in 8GB, 128GB, 8GB, 256GB, and 12GB, 256GB options.

According to reports, Redmi K30 Pro will feature 6.67-inch display with an OLED panel and full HD+ resolution. The smartphone will also offer in-display fingerprint sensor and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is said to house a telephoto lens which is capable of doing 3x optical zoom and up to 30x digital zoom.

Apart from smartphones, Redmi is expected to introduce some more new devices. The new lineup will reportedly include an updated version of RedmiBook 14 Ryzen Edition. The new model will have up to 16GB of RAM.