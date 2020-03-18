Redmi K30 Pro to be the official Chinese partner of Fast and Furious 9

tech

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 16:42 IST

The Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro has been in the news for quite sometime now. Recently we got to know that Xiaomi is planning to launch the smartphone in China on March 24. Now we have another interesting information about Xiaomi’s upcoming smartphone.

Xiaomi is partnering with the Fast and Furious franchise to launch the Redmi K30 Pro in China. The company shared a poster of the movie, which is slated to release in April next year, with the phone on Weibo.

The poster, which reads ‘Redmi x Fast and Furious 9’ shows the cast of the upcoming movie along with the Redmi K30 smartphone. It also shows the official launch date of the Redmi K30, which is now know is March 24. Beyond that, the poster gives us no further details about the upcoming smartphone.

Separately, reports hint that the Redmi K30 Pro 5G is likely to come with a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and come with a quad rear camera setup and a pop-up selfie camera.