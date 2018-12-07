Redmi Note 5 not discontinued in India, Xiaomi confirms

Xiaomi has turned down a report that claimed its popular Redmi Note 5 smartphone has been discontinued in India.

“Thanks for checking with us. To address your query, Redmi Note 5 is in fact still on sale,” said the company in a response to our query. Xiaomi also shared a link of the official listing for the phone on the company’s website.

Earlier, 91Mobiles reported that Xiaomi had taken down Redmi Note 5 from its official website and that it was not selling any unit via retail channels in select cities like Delhi, Jaipur, and Ghaziabad for some time. The website added that Xiaomi had continued to sell Redmi Note 5 Pro phones.

Redmi Note 5 is one of the most popular budget smartphones in India. Launched in February this year, Xiaomi sold over 3 lakh units of Note 5 and Note 5 Pro in three minutes of its first online sale.

While Redmi Note 5 succeeded the popular Redmi Note 4, Xiaomi last month launched Redmi Note 6 Pro. The smartphone, said to be the successor of Redmi Note 5, comes with improved design and camera upgrades. Redmi Note 6 Pro is available in India for a starting price of Rs 13,999. The top-end model of the phone is priced at Rs 15,999. ALSO READ: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro review

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 15:12 IST