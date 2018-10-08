Redmi Note 5 Pro to Mi LED TV: All the festival sale deals on Xiaomi devices
Xiaomi is offering a big discount on its Redmi Note 5 Pro smartphone. There’s also discounts on Xiaomi’s other products like Mi LED TV, Mi Band 3 and the new Mi Home Security camera.tech Updated: Oct 08, 2018 15:59 IST
Ahead of festival sales on Flipkart and Amazon India, Xiaomi has announced offers on its wide range of smartphones, accessories and other products like TVs and routers. Xiaomi will also be putting these devices on sale on Mi.com.
Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale kicks off on October 10. Prime members will get an early access to the sale on October 9. Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale will begin on October 10. Early Flipkart Plus member can access the sale on October 9 while the sales on mobile phones will begin on October 11.
Xiaomi has also teamed up with Mobikwik, Paytm, and Ixigo to offer additional to customers. Mobikwik is offering a 25% SuperCash whereas Paytm is offering flat Rs 500 cashback on purchase of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2 and Mi A2 smartphones. Ixigo is offering vouchers worth Rs 3,500 which includes discounts on international and domestic trips.
Xiaomi deals for Amazon Great Indian Festival
Xiaomi products that will be part of Amazon Great Indian festival are Redmi Y2 (all variants), Mi A2, Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2, 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i, 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i, Mi Router 3C and several audio accessories.
Redmi Y2 (3GB + 32GB) and Redmi Y2 (4GB + 64GB) will get a price drop of Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively and will be available for Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999. Xiaomi Mi Band 3 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 1,999. There are discounts on Mi LED TVs as well, starting at Rs 500 up to Rs 2,000.
All the products part of the festival sale will be eligible for 10% instant discount on transactions through SBI debit and credit cards. The instant discount, however, does not cover Xiaomi’s entry-level smartphone, Redmi 6A.
Xiaomi deals for Flipkart Big Billion Days sale
Xiaomi products that will be part of Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale include MIX 2, POCO F1 (all variants), Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi LED Smart TV 4A (32), Mi LED Smart TV 4A (43), 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i, 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i, Mi Router 3C, Mi Band - HRX Edition, and several audio accessories. ALSO READ:Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Asus Zenfone 5Z available at Rs 24,999
The highlight of the sale is the big Rs 2,000 discount on Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro which will be available for Rs 12,999. Xiaomi’s Mi LED Smart TV 4A (32) and Mi LED Smart TV 4A (43) will get a price drop of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 respectively, and will be available for Rs 13,499 and Rs 20,999.
For the first time Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 PRO (55), Mi Home Security Camera, and Mi Luggage will go on sale. All the Xiaomi products excluding Redmi 5A will be eligible for a 10% instant discount with HDFC Bank debit and credit cards & EMI Transactions. ALSO READ: Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Top deals on Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus
Mi Super Sale
Xiaomi’s Mi Super Sale kicks off October 9 from 12noon. During the sale, Xiaomi will be putting following devices on sale: Redmi Y2 (all variants), Mi A2, Redmi Note 5 Pro (all variants), Mi LED Smart TV 4A (32), Mi LED Smart TV 4A (43), Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2, Mi Router 3C, Mi Selfie Stick, Mi Band - HRX Edition and several audio accessories. Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 will see a price cut of Rs 7,000 and now will be available for Rs 22,999.
|Product
|Price Drop
|Sale Price
|Additional Offer
|Mi MIX 2
|INR 7,000
|INR 22,999
|-
|Redmi Note 5 Pro (4GB+64GB)
|INR 2,000
|INR 12,999
|No cost EMI
|Redmi Note 5 Pro (6GB+64GB)
|INR 2,000
|INR 14,999
|No cost EMI
|POCO F1 (all variants)
|-
|-
|No cost EMI
|Redmi 6 Pro (all variants )
|-
|-
|INR 1000 additional on exchange
|Redmi Y2 (3GB + 32GB)
|INR 1,000
|INR 8,999
|-
|Redmi Y2 (4GB + 64GB)
|INR 2,000
|INR 10,999
|-
|Mi A2
|INR 2,000
|INR 14,999
|-
|Product
|Price Drop
|Sale Price
|Additional Offer
|Mi LED Smart TV 4A (32)
|INR 500
|INR 13,499
|-
|Mi LED Smart TV 4A (43)
|INR 2000
|INR 20,999
|-
|Mi LED TV 4C Pro (32)
|-
|-
|Extended 2 year warranty
|Mi TV 4A Pro (49)
|-
|-
|Extended 2 year warranty
|10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i
|INR 100
|INR 699
|-
|20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i
|INR 100
|INR 1,399
|-
|Mi Band - HRX Edition
|INR 300
|INR 999
|-
