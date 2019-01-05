Redmi Note 7, Poco F2 to Mi A3: Top Xiaomi smartphones coming soon

Xiaomi kicked off 2019 with a big announcement – making Redmi an independent sub-brand. A revamped Redmi lineup is set to launch on January 10 with the long-awaited 48-megapixel camera phone, also dubbed as Redmi Note 7.

Redmi Note 7, however, isn’t the only phone Xiaomi is planning to launch in the immediate future. Let’s take a look at the top Xiaomi phones set to launch in couple of months.

Xiaomi Mi A3

The successor to Android One-based Mi A2, Xiaomi’s new smartphone has already surfaced online. As expected, the phone runs on Android Pie out-of-the-box. The smartphone, however, will come with big design upgrade. According to reports, Xiaomi Mi A3 will sport a glass back panel instead of metal unibody design. It will also be Xiaomi’s first A-series phone to support NFC chip.

Xiaomi Mi 9

Targeted at premium users, Xiaomi Mi 9 could be the company’s first phone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. Apart from a top-end processor, Xiaomi Mi 9 will sport a 48-megapixel camera and 24-megapixel selfie camera. Other expected features of Xiaomi’s new flagship phone include 3,500mAh battery and 6.4-inch display.

Xiaomi Mi 9 is expected to come with a waterdrop notch, similar to its Play smartphone launched recently. The phone is reportedly going to launch in March this year with a price tag of Rs 31,000 approximately.

Xiaomi Redmi 7

Also known as Redmi Pro 2, Xiaomi’s first phone under the independent Redmi line has already created a buzz with its 48-megapixel camera. The phone is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup. For performance, Redmi 7 will rely on Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor and 4,000mAh battery.

Poco F2

Poco F2 will be the second offering under the company’s Poco sub-brand focused on power users. The successor to popular Poco F1 was recently spotted on benchmarking platform Geekbench revealing key specifications of the phone.

According to the listing, Poco F2 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor and 6GB of RAM. The phone is expected to come with better camera specifications.

Foldable phone?

Xiaomi may very well join Samsung in launching a foldable phone. Earlier this week, a sketchy video appeared online allegedly showing Xiaomi’s foldable device that could transform into tablet and phone.

