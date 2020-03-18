e-paper
Home / Tech / Redmi Note 7 Pro battery explodes in Gurugram, Xiaomi replaces both smartphone and backpack

Redmi Note 7 Pro battery explodes in Gurugram, Xiaomi replaces both smartphone and backpack

The battery was at 90% charge when it started heating up in the user’s pocket and then exploded. Fortunately the phone had been taken out and kept on a backpack by then.

tech Updated: Mar 18, 2020 13:54 IST
We have heard of some smartphone batteries exploding from time to time and seen the reports and pictures online. While it is not a regular occurrence, it does happen sometimes. The latest on that list is a Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro.
According to a report by 91Mobiles, a Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone exploded spontaneously after heating up suddenly in the pocket of a Gurugram-based man.

Gurugram-based Vikesh Kumar’s Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone was at 90% charge when he reached his office last week. Upon arriving at his workplace, he suddenly felt the smartphone heating up in his pocket. He took out the phone from his pocket and saw smoke coming out from the device following which he threw the phone on his bag that was lying nearby. Soon after the battery exploded destroying the phone and the bag completely.

Also Read: Redmi Note 7 Pro is India’s top trending smartphone of 2019; Xiaomi, Realme dominate the list

While what happened with the smartphone is scary, what happened next is equally harrowing. After the incident, Kumar took his smartphone to a Xiaomi Service Centre wherein the service centre executives tried to pin the blame on him.

The report states that the Xiaomi executives blamed Kumar for damaging the smartphone, which ultimately led to the blast. But when Kumar refused to take the blame, the service centre executive tried to get him to pay 50% of the cost of the replacement unit. “In the job sheet provided to him, the service centre doesn’t even mention the blast as the issue, listing ‘Power On Fault’ as the fault instead,” the report states.

When the folks from the publication reached out to Xiaomi, the company gave Kuamr a free replacement unit and a Mi Backpack as compensation.

