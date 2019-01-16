Redmi Note 7 Pro: Top 5 features expected from the new phone

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi debuted earlier this month with the launch of Redmi Note 7. The smartphone comes with a glass body, 48-megapixel camera and 4,000mAh battery. Xiaomi is expected to launch another Redmi smartphone which would be a ‘Pro’ version of Redmi Note 7.

Redmi Note 7 Pro, the upgraded version of Redmi Note 7 has already been spotted online with leaks suggesting its features and specifications. Xiaomi hasn’t confirmed a launch for Redmi Note 7 Pro as yet, but we have an idea of the upcoming smartphone. Here are the top features expected on the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Qualcomm 675 processor

Xiaomi had teased the launch of a new smartphone powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 processor. Redmi Note 7 was expected to launch with this SoC, but it looks like the processor will debut on the Redmi Note 7 Pro. Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor is based on the 11nm process, and is equipped with a Hexagon DSP.

48-megapixel camera

Redmi Note 7 Pro is said to come with an even powerful 48-megapixel camera. Equipped with Sony IMX586 image sensor, Redmi Note 7 Pro’s camera will have the world’s highest resolution sensor for phone cameras. Sony says that this sensor is optimised for low-light photography by keeping details intact and also reducing highlight blowout. Redmi Note 7 uses Samsung’s GM1 sensor on its 48-megapixel camera.

Glass back

For the Redmi Note 7, Xiaomi has ditched the aluminium body and opted for a glass body. The smartphone also features a gradient colour design which is currently popular on Honor phones and the OnePlus 6T too. Redmi Note 7 Pro will most likely come with a glass body as well.

New notch design

On the Redmi Note 7 Pro, the similar dewdrop styled notch is expected. Redmi Note 7 features a tiny dewdrop notch on its display which gives more screen room and a wider aspect ratio of 19:9.

Affordable price

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note smartphones are priced between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 in India. Redmi Note 7 which currently retails in China is priced around Rs 11,000 approximately for the base model. Redmi Note 7 Pro will also be presumably priced below Rs 20,000.

