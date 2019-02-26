Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: All we know about the new budget phones so far

Xiaomi will launch its new budget phone, Redmi Note 7 in India on February 28. The company is also prepping for the debut of Redmi Note 7 Pro this week in China. As the name suggests, Redmi Note 7 Pro will be an upgraded version of Redmi Note 7.

Ahead of its launch, there have been many leaks and rumours around the Redmi Note 7 Pro. The smartphone is expected to come with upgrades in camera and hardware. Gathering all information, here’s a comparison between the Redmi Note 7 and its Pro version.

Design

According to its leaked images, Redmi Note 7 Pro looks much like the Redmi Note 7. The smartphone is seen with a waterdrop-styled notch and glass back. It could feature the same gradient colour design as seen on the Redmi Note 7 which comes in red, blue and black.

Redmi Note 7 Pro has also been leaked with the same 6.3-inch screen size and dimensions. Redmi Note 7’s 6.3-inch display has Full HD+ resolution and aspect ratio of 19:9.

Camera

Camera will be the highlight of the Redmi Note 7 Pro. Xiaomi has already confirmed a 48-megapixel camera with Sony IMX586 sensor on the Redmi Note 7 Pro. Its predecessor also comes with the same camera but backed by Samsung image sensor. Rest of the camera specifications are expected to be the same.

Redmi Note 7’s dual-camera setup comes with a secondary 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Up front, it houses a 13-megapixel camera for selfies.

Performance

Performance would be another major upgrade between the two Redmi phones. Redmi Note 7 Pro will most likely run on the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor. In comparison, Redmi Note 7 is powered by the older Snapdragon 660 chipset.

The same 4,000mAh battery is expected on the Redmi Note 7 Pro. However, the smartphone was spotted on TENAA with a 3,900mAh battery. Redmi Note 7 Pro offers up to 6GB of RAM. With the Note 7 Pro, Xiaomi could offer an 8GB RAM variant.

Price

According to Redmi President Lu Weibing, the Redmi Note 7 Pro’s price tag will not cross RMB 2,000 (Rs 21,000 approx). Redmi Note 7 was launched in China at a starting price of RMB 999 which translates to roughly Rs 11,000. The smartphone comes in two more variants priced at RMB 1,199 (Rs 12,500 approx) and RMB 1,399 (Rs 14,600 approx).

