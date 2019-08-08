Redmi Note 7S to Redmi Note 7 Pro: Here are the best deals, offers on Xiaomi smartphones

tech

Xiaomi is offering big discounts and offers on its select smartphones on Mi.com, Flipkart and Amazon. The company is running The Independence Day sale on its website where it’s offering up to Rs 8,000 off on smartphones, accessories and more. The company has also tied up with Paytm to offer up to Rs 1,000 cashback with Paytm UPI.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7S is now available under Rs 10,000. Also the cheapest smartphone with 48-megapixel rear camera, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S 3GB RAM with 32GB storage is available on Mi.com for Rs 9,999. The 4GB RAM with 64GB storage model is available for Rs 11,999 on Mi.com. You can get the phone at the same price on Flipkart’s National Shopping Days sale.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Xiaomi’s another 48-megapixel camera phone, Redmi Note 7 Pro, is available on Mi.com for a starting price of Rs 13,999, down from the original price of Rs 15,999. You can get the Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB, 64GB model on Amazon’s Freedom sale for Rs 16,790. Amazon is offering up to Rs 8,000 off on exchange.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage is available on Amazon Freedom sale for Rs 9,999. The 3GB and 32GB model of the phone is available for Rs 8,999.

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A2 is up for offer once again. The second-gen Android One smartphone is available on Amazon for Rs 9,999. This price is available for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3

The selfie-focused Redmi Y3 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available on Amazon for Rs 11,999. The 3GB and 32GB model of the phone is available on Mi.com for Rs 8,999.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 15:37 IST