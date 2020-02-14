Redmi Note 8 gets a temporary price hike in India due to Coronavirus impact

tech

The Coronavirus outbreak is affecting scores of people globally. The deadly virus is having a major impact on the tech industry as well since most of the manufacturing plants are located in China. Xiaomi has now increased the price of the Redmi Note 8 in India due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The price hike on the Redmi Note 8 is Rs 500 but Xiaomi says this is temporary. After the price hike, Redmi Note 8 base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available at Rs 10,499 from Rs 9,999. Xiaomi hasn’t increased the price of the 6GB+128GB variant of the Redmi Note 8. The updated price is reflecting on Amazon India and mi.com as well.

In a statement to Gadgets 360, Xiaomi explained the reason behind the price hike - “The extended shutdown in China is likely to have an impact on our Supply chain and, there is a risk of impact on overall quantum of component supplies. While we are working to explore alternative supply channels for components and raw materials, the immediate impact is that the short supply might cause some negative pressure on prices of these components. This has led to the increase in the price of the product temporarily.”

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, 4,000mAh battery and runs MIUI 11. It has a 48-megapixel quad camera setup with an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The smartphone has a 13-megapixel selfie camera.