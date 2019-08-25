Redmi Note 8: Next Xiaomi smartphone bets big on gaming, key specs revealed

tech

Aug 25, 2019

Xiaomi’s Redmi has revealed its upcoming Redmi Note 8 Pro will come with liquid cooling feature. The feature will allow users to play longer sessions of graphic-intensive games such as PUBG without worrying about overheating of the phone. The liquid cooling feature is already available on Xiaomi phones such as Poco F1.

According to Xiaomi, the liquid cooling feature on Redmi Note 8 Pro will keep the phone about 4-6 degrees cooler. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro will run on MediaTek’s latest Helio G90T processor. The new chip comes with various optimisations for gaming and power draining apps.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro will come with quad-rear camera setup. An official poster shared by Xiaomi on Weibo reveals an aligned vertically on its back, with the fourth one placed on the right. Redmi Note 8 Pro is also rumoured to be Xiaomi’s first 64-megapixel camera phone.

The image further reveals that the upcoming Note 8 series would have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a glass-sandwich design. Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is all set to unveil its new smartphones -- ‘Note 8’ and ‘Note 8 Pro’ -- and the Redmi TV, in China on August 29. The regular Redmi Note 8 phone is also expected to feature four camera sensors at the back.

Aug 25, 2019