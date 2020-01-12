Here are the 5 best smartphones in India under Rs 15,000

tech

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 14:10 IST

Gone are the days when under Rs 15,000 phones came with the substandard camera, performance, and user experience. Over the last couple of years, we’ve seen the under Rs 15,000 segment offer high-end specs including a 48-megapixel rear camera and powerful chipsets. Some of the top budget smartphones can also play graphic-intensive games such as PUBG Mobile.

If you’re planning to buy a new smartphone under Rs 15,000, here are our top five picks.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Available at starting price of Rs 14,999, Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with four rear cameras including a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The complete camera configuration includes 64-megapixel, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2-megapixel macro lens, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G90T processor with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging and Quick Charge 3.0 support.

B07X1KSLBV

Oppo F11

Oppo F11 6GB RAM, 128GB storage model is available online for Rs 14,990. The smartphone comes with 48-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual rear cameras. It runs on a 2.1 GHz MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core processor and is powered by a 4,020mAh battery. The Oppo smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch full HD+ display with a dewdrop-like notch on the front.

B07PTLD8P9

Galaxy M30s

One of the few smartphones to offer a 6,000mAh battery, Samsung Galaxy M30s is available online for a starting price of 13,999. The base model comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. Apart from a high capacity battery, Galaxy M30s also offers three rear cameras including 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. There’s a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. Galaxy M30s is powered by an Exynos 9611 processor.

B07HGMQX6N

Vivo U20

Vivo U20 is available in India at a starting price of Rs 10,999. You can get the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant for Rs 11,990. The latest Vivo phone comes with a 6.53-inch full HD+ display. It has a triple camera setup with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX499 sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

B081RTYX3L

Realme 5

You can buy the 4GB, 128GB variant of Realme 5 for Rs 11,999. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch screen. It has four rear cameras including 12-megapixel, 8-megapixel, 2-megapixel, and 2-megapixel sensors. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE 11nm processor.

Realme recently launched a more affordable Realme 5i in India with a starting price of Rs 8,999. If you increase your budget for roughly Rs 1,500, you can buy the newer Realme X2 (Rs 16,999) and Realme XT (Rs 15,999).

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.