Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to Realme 6 Pro: Top quad camera phones in India under Rs 20,000

tech

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 13:12 IST

There is a chance that you might be thinking that the latest quad camera phones are way out of your budget. But what may pleasantly surprise you is how the phones which have the latest camera setup are also available in much affordable prices.

Take a look at these 5 Android phones which are available for less than Rs 20, 000:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is the latest smartphone from Xiaomi and it comes with a 64-megapixel quad camera setup. It also has an 8-megapixel ultra wide (120-degree) angle lens, 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel proximity sensor. The phone packs a massive 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging, and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor.

The smartphone runs on Android 10 out-of-the-box with MIUI 11 layered on top. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes in three storage variants of 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB. The most expensive variant is available for Rs 14,999 while the cheapest variant can be purchased at a price at of Rs 18, 999.

POCO X2

The phone which was launched in February this year packs a 64 megapixel, 8 megapixel and two 2 megapixel cameras on the back and comes with features like Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus.

The front camera of the POCO Xiaomi X2, on the other hand is of 20 megapixel. The device runs on Android v10 (Q) operating system and is powered by Octa core. The 208 grams mobile also packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Chipset.

The POCO Xiaomi X2 houses a 4500 mAh battery and supports connectivity features including WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, Volte among others.

The phone is sold in three variants, a 6 GB RAM device with 64 GB internal storage which is sold at Rs 15,999 on Flipkart; the second variant has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage and can be purchased at Rs 16,999 and the most expensive variant which has 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage can be bought for Rs 19,999.

The POCO Xiaomi X2 comes in three colours, Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, and Phoenix Red.

B084R5P6T6

Realme 6 Pro

Realme 6 Pro is another new entrant in the Indian smartphone market. The smartphone has a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, 12-megapixel telephoto lens and a macro lens at the rear. It also sports a dual camera setup up front featuring a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 camera and an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens.

Realme 6 Pro is powered by a 4,300mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. It also comes with ISRO’s NavIC tech out-of-the-box. Realme 6 Pro starts at Rs 16,999 and comes in three storage variants with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Oppo F15

Oppo F15 which comes with an 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage has a 48 megapixel, 8 megapixel and two 2 megapixel cameras on the back.

The device runs on Android 9 (Pie) and supports dual SIM facility. There is also a dedicated slot for adding a memory card. The phone which hit the market in January this year, is available in two colours namely Lightening Black, Unicorn White and is priced at Rs 19,688 on Flipkart.

B07XG2KHCN

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)