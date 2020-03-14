Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Realme 6 Pro: Price, specs, features compared

tech

Mar 14, 2020

This past week saw Xiaomi and Realme pull out their big guns with the Redmi Note 9 Pro phones and the Realme 6 series. The new smartphones offer a similar set of specifications and features, and are priced in the same segment as well.

Realme 6 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max are the more premium offerings from the two brands. There are some differences between the two smartphones and in pricing as well. Based on the specifications, features and price, we compare the Realme 6 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.

Design, display

For once, the two phones differ in terms of design. Starting with the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, it has a square rear camera module and a single punch-hole camera up front. It comes in three colour options of black, blue and white. Up front, there’s a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with Gorilla Glass 5 on top.

On the Realme 6 Pro there’s a distinct lightning-like design at the rear panel. This comes in two colours of blue and orange. The rear cameras are placed on the left corner, and there are two punch-hole cameras for selfies. Realme 6 Pro’s display offers the same resolution and GG5 layer but with a tiny bit smaller 6.6-inch screen. The one major difference is that the Realme 6 Pro’s display has a 90Hz refresh rate.

Realme 6 Pro features dual selfie cameras. ( Realme )

Performance

Unsurprisingly, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Realme 6 Pro run on the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. Also, both phones offer up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max packs a 5.020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Realme 6 Pro comes with a smaller 4.300mAh battery and support for 30W fast charging. On the software front, both phones run custom UIs based on Android 10.

Cameras

Another common area is the photography department where both phones offer a quad camera setup. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sports a combination of 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, 5-megapixel macro camera and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone has a single selfie camera but it’s a 32-megapixel sensor.

On the Realme 6 Pro, you get a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, 12-megapixel telephoto lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, there’s a dual-camera setup of 16-megapixel wide-angle lens and 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens.

Price

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max starts at Rs 14,999 for the base model and goes up to Rs 18,999. The base model of Realme 6 Pro costs a little higher at Rs 16,999. But the high-end variant has the same price as Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.

Takeaways

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Realme 6 Pro are almost twins in all the important areas. Key differences would be a better display on the Realme 6 Pro and bigger battery on the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. The price difference also comes to play here with the base models of both the phones. But if you consider the high-end variants the competition is pretty close and it would probably fall on which brand is more to your liking.